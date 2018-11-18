Beaufort Co. man hides in his ex-girlfriend’s trunk with a gun, police say

A Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy was parked on Trask Parkway in Burton when he heard a woman scream, a police report says.
As the deputy was looking for the direction of the scream, they noticed a distraught woman walking towards them.
“The female was hysterically crying and would only state, ‘he was in the trunk’ and ‘he had a gun’.”
The woman says she was on her way to meet friends when she stopped at a gas station. While stopped, she noticed two footprints on the backseat of her car. She felt something was strange and decided to check her trunk.
As she opened the trunk, her ex-boyfriend leaped from the space. The woman rushed back into her car and locked the doors.
The report says she drove to the back of the building, stopped her car and walked to a nearby table. Her ex-boyfriend approached and grabbed her arm as she tried to walk away.
He grabbed her purse and attempted to choke her with the strap, the report says. It says she kept her hand between the strap and her neck in order to breath.
At some point in the struggle, the woman fell to the ground. He then pulled a black handgun out of his picked and held it at the woman’s head.
“(He) threatened to kill her,” the report says.
The woman was able to escape, at this point, and head toward the patrol car.
Backup was called to look for the suspect. EMS also was called because the woman was having difficulty breathing.
Deputies investigated the scene and took photographs of the woman’s injuries.
An arrest warrant was obtained for domestic violence in the first degree for the man.
