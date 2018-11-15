Music festival canceled after Coast Guard shuts down ‘unsafe’ Daufuskie ferry

A five-band music festival planned for Thanksgiving weekend on Daufuskie Island has been canceled after Coast Guard officials suspended barge services to the island.
The Daufuskie Rum Company posted on Facebook Thursday that the 2018 Daufuskie Island Rum and Strum Music Festival scheduled for Nov. 24 was canceled.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to bring the stage, sound equipment and bathroom trailer to the island,” the post said. “As a result, we have to cancel the Rum and Strum.”
All tickets will be refunded in full, the company said on Facebook. More than 5,300 people marked they were “interested” in the canceled event on Facebook.
Marine inspectors with Coast Guard Sector Charleston discovered unsafe conditions Nov. 8 on a barge and tug that docks on Daufuskie Island.
The ferry was operating without the required certificate of inspection and posed a serious threat, a Thursday press release from the U.S. Coast Guard says. The barge was moored at Board Creek Marina when inspected.
“I am grateful for the experienced marine inspectors for identifying the serious issues and unsafe conditions of this barge,” Capt. John Reed, Captain of Port, said in the release. “Their work helped prevent a potentially catastrophic marine casualty and resulting impact to the safety of life, property and the environment.”
The investigation found a lack of watertight integrity, poor condition of the vessel’s structure, excessive water in voids, firefighting deficiencies and electrical hazards.
Operation of the ferry was ceased under the Ports and Waterways Safety Act.
The Daufuskie Island Rum Company said on Facebook they can’t reschedule the event “due to not knowing when barge service will be restored” and finding another date for all five bands would have been difficult.
In 2016, the event was re-scheduled because of Hurricane Matthew.
