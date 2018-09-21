How much longer will the Harbour Town lighthouse stay plaid? Change of plans again

The iconic Harbour Town lighthouse will keep its RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing plaid through next year’s tournament in April 2019, according to the Heritage Classic Foundation, the charity that sponsors the golf tournament.
The lighthouse got its new look last February when RBC Heritage officials began to prepare for the 50-day countdown to the tournament. The PGA Tour event celebrated its 50th birthday in 2018.
Originally, the plaid stripes were supposed to come off the lighthouse shortly after the tournament finished on April 15 of this year, but Steve Wilmot, the president of the Heritage Classic Foundation, said visitors to Sea Pines liked the look so much that the foundation announced in June that the plaid would remain until fall.
“It’s a symbol for this community, but it also ties into the economic impact of the tournament,” Wilmot said of the plaid stripes, which represent the event that brought 135,000 spectators to the island in 2018.
The lighthouse and RBC Heritage are credited with putting Hilton Head on the map in 1969, when Arnold Palmer, the winner of the first RBC Heritage tournament, was pictured with the trophy and the skeletal frame of the Harbour Town lighthouse in the background. The lighthouse was completed after the tournament.
The 51st RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament will take place April 15 through April 21, 2019 at the Harbour Town Golf Links.
The plaid print was originally applied by a “heat and roll” technique, which attached 3400 square feet of vinyl decals to the stucco walls of the lighthouse.
Jeremy Conner, the owner of the company that applied the plaid, said they removed the RBC logo and “cheers to 50 years” gold decal on Wednesday, leaving the plaid stripes to stay.
Comments