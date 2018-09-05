Friends remember Jennifer Rudemyer on social media, wish they would’ve reached out

Jennifer Rudemyer of Bluffton died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her friends and family remembered her on Facebook as a "great soul," and wish they would've reached out. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
