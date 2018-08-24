Watch the transformation as new Hilton Head Island Recreation Center takes shape

Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service