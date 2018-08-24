Watch the transformation as new Hilton Head Island Recreation Center takes shape
Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.
The Town of Kiawah Island, SC posted on its Facebook page video of dolphins strand feeding recorded by Alison Frey on August 20, 2018. The marine dolphins surfaced at Captain Sams Spit, an inlet at the southern end of Kiawah Island.
Laura Catherine captured another alligator taking a dip in the saltwater around Hilton Head Friday night — this time, in the island's Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Another gator known to frequent Skull Creek was recently caught on video eating a shark.
Marchers, many local small business owners, took to the streets in downtown Beaufort to protest Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, a popular digital media company. They accuse its owner, Gene Brancho, of unfair business practices and objectionable behavior.
A researcher from Clemson University noticed one of the pelicans he tagged on Hilton Head Island started making an odd trek inland — all the way to Oklahoma City. Here's what he thinks actually happened.
Do you know the proper way to remove a tick that’s attached to your body? Despite what you may have been told when you were younger, smothering or burning ticks is not a good idea. The correct removal method is even easier.
