‘I miss my steaks:’ How an arachnid bite changed this Hilton Head man’s life
Two weeks after being bitten by a tick, Hilton Head Island's Jim Beck came down with alpha-gal, a tick borne allergy to meat and dairy. Here, he describes his diagnosis and how he is coping with the ailment.
Beaufort's Crystal Corley says she can just afford the rent at her low-income apartment, but now she has to move with short notice because the complex, Lady's Pointe, is going to market rates. Here she describes her frustration.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating the double homicide of a Savannah police officer and his wife. The couple was found dead early Monday morning at two residences on Wilmington Island, Georgia. Their names have not been released.
Michael Mugrage is a 16-year-old teen from Bluffton, S.C., who was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer last fall. The Bluffton Police Department showed up in full force to surprise him by making him an honorary officer.
TSA lead officer Darrell Wade reacted quickly when a bag started smoking at the security checkpoint at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on July 20, 2018. The item causing the smoke turned out to be an e-cigarette.
A woman was arrested by a Bluffton police officer after he says she sped through a four-way stop and then failed a sobriety test. She continuously begged the officer not to arrest her, saying she was a cheerleader, a good student and 'a pretty girl.'