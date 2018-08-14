3 ways to protect your pet when there’s a dog virus going around

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating the double homicide of a Savannah police officer and his wife. The couple was found dead early Monday morning at two residences on Wilmington Island, Georgia. Their names have not been released.
Michael Mugrage is a 16-year-old teen from Bluffton, S.C., who was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer last fall. The Bluffton Police Department showed up in full force to surprise him by making him an honorary officer.
TSA lead officer Darrell Wade reacted quickly when a bag started smoking at the security checkpoint at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on July 20, 2018. The item causing the smoke turned out to be an e-cigarette.
A woman was arrested by a Bluffton police officer after he says she sped through a four-way stop and then failed a sobriety test. She continuously begged the officer not to arrest her, saying she was a cheerleader, a good student and 'a pretty girl.'
Marshall Reynolds, also known as Maceio Brasil, says he counted 53 alligators in one pond at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Reynolds dubbed it "the gathering of the gators," and said he'd never seen that many gators in one place before.
A contagious infection is afflicting dogs in the area. It causes symptoms from coughing to pneumonia and is as yet undiagnosed. Hilton Head veterinarian Tracy Duffner gives suggestions on how to keep your dog from catching this ailment.
Because Hunting Island is an erosional barrier island, its lighthouse, built in 1875, was designed to be movable -- which became necessary in 1889. Here's how it was done, and more about the historic light.
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
When Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner heard rumors that Capt. JoJo Woodward was going to run against him for sheriff, Tanner says he confronted him about it and Woodward denied it. But months later, Woodward resigned and announced his candidacy.