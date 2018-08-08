‘She did everything with gusto’: Bluffton mourns a beloved town employee

Whether on or off the clock in her job as executive office manager for the Town of Bluffton, Lori McLain wasn’t just a consummate professional.
She was a consummate person.
“She did everything with gusto,” former town councilman Ted Huffman said Tuesday.
McLain would come into Huffman’s Old Town restaurant, Bluffton Barbeque, with her family every Friday, he said. She was “one of the good ones.”
Huffman was among the friends and co-workers who were saddened to learn that McLain — diagnosed with lung cancer six months ago, according to Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka — died Saturday. She was 53.
McLain was remembered this week for the impact she had on those who knew her, even those who simply exchanged a warm “hello” with her from time to time.
“She had a smile on her face even through her chemo,” Sulka said.
The Town of Bluffton’s Facebook update on McLain’s passing garnered more than 200 likes, 16 shares and dozens of comments, soon after it was posted Monday. A majority sent condolences, but some comments came from people who had gotten to know her dating back to the start of her employment with the town.
“Lori was a special person who always shared a smile and helped me whenever I went to the Town Hall,” Capt. Joe Babkiewicz of the Bluffton Police Department wrote. “She made everyone around her a better person. My prayers are with her family at this very difficult time.”
Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert also contributed his thoughts in writing.
“Such a wonderful and friendly person ... (she) just lit up the room,” he said. “Truly, she will be missed. Many prayers for her loved ones.”
A 30-year resident of Bluffton, McLain was first a teacher at Bluffton Elementary School and also worked in their technology department, her daughter Darby said Wednesday. McLain also volunteered for roughly five years teaching gymnastics to kids at the United Methodist Church in Old Town.
McLain began her tenure with the town in March 2008. She worked in the information technology department and was promoted several times over the years. As she rose through the ranks, she got to know more and more people in the town.
For town employees, such as public information officer Debbie Szpanka, working with McLain meant forming a genuine connection with her.
“She was the go-to to fix everyone’s computer — hardware, software — TV, phone, AV,” she said. “She made sure it would all work.
“Her calm, professional, efficient demeanor when people needed it was crucial. People can get frustrated about technology, but Lori always kept things under control, always fixed it and, if asked, would try to educate on the problem for the future.”
McLain’s passion for people and her job led to her being nominated by three people for the town’s inaugural Employee of the Year award, which she won unanimously in 2014.
Mayor Sulka said McLain’s reaction when she won the award epitomized how selfless she was in her work.
“(McLain) broke down in tears,” she said. “She doesn’t do that work for attention. I think she would list that moment among her gold star accomplishments.”
As more time went on, McLain grew more and more noticed by her colleagues and by leadership within the town. In October 2016, the town promoted her to executive office manager, and she worked closely with town manager Marc Orlando and deputy town manager Scott Marshall.
Orlando said McLain’s selection as the town’s first Employee of the Year set the tone for future winners of the award.
“She put others before herself as a public servant,” he said. “We modeled other award winners after her.
“She set a very high bar, a very high standard. I’m going to miss her. Not (just) her work — her.”
McLain concurrently served as webmaster for the Town of Bluffton website, which Orlando and Marshall praised for its user-friendly layout and efficiency.
Marshall added that, in spite of a role that involves remote activity, McLain found a way to engage with the Bluffton community.
“Whenever you go on the website and click the contact form, that information went to her,” he explained, fighting back tears.
She served in her executive office manager role until her death, but McLain didn’t let cancer stop her from making sure Bluffton was running up to speed. Szpanka said McLain “still came in and out as often as she could, even while she was sick.”
McLain leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Jim, and three children: Jamie, Darby and River. She also had two stepchildren, Shane and Shannon.
“Nothing ever came before her kids,” Darby said. “She never knew a stranger. She was inspirational, she always made everyone feel welcome.
“My mom was the most loving, selfless, kindest person I know,” she said.
A celebration of her life is planned for Aug. 31 at Oyster Factory Park at around sunset.
This location isn’t a coincidence.
Sulka and Orlando both shared just how much McLain loved Bluffton — especially the May River.
“She even named her youngest son River,” Orlando said.
“That’s how much she loved this place.”
