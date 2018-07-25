Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

Robert Smalls' former home in Beaufort, South Carolina, has been voted America's favorite historic home by HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. Smalls was born into slavery on the property — and bought the home after he escaped in heroic fashion in 1862.
More than 200 attended a service honoring former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, July 23, what would have been Chambers' 90th birthday. Chambers, who died July 14, helped bring the park to Beaufort.
Looking back on his years with the district, departing Beaufort County School District superintendent Jeff Moss reflects on the hiring of his wife for a district job: the one decision he says he wishes he could take back.
The Chatham County Youth Commission posted a video on Facebook of award-winning actor Sean Penn discussing hurricane response preparedness. Penn visited the group as part of his outreach for his non-profit, the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
Here's how a national fraud convinced doctors to purchase unnecessary medical tests and cost Medicare millions in the process. It all ended because a Hilton Head doctor — and several others — alerted the federal government.
Adam Neese, 24, was killed when the car he was driving ran off of Lake Point Road off of Buckwalter Parkway in greater Bluffton and crashed into the trees at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.. A passenger was injured and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital.