She waited in the heat at Bluffton's Build-A-Bear for hours — and left bear-less
"At least a hundred" people were left bear-less after standing in the heat for hours at the Build-A-Bear Workshop located in Bluffton's Tanger Outlets. The national retailer closed all stores after an overwhelming response to "Pay Your Age Day."
Meet Charlie — an alligator affectionately named by locals who tends to hang out by the docks in a saltwater creek on Hilton Head. Charlie was recently spotted eating a shark, and is frequently seen dining on leftover bait near Skull Creek's docks.
New discoveries by researchers excavating the Sea Pines shell ring -- which was made by Native Americans 4,000 years ago -- are shedding new light on the structure, and may one day answer the question as to whether it was permanently occupied.
Chester DePratter, an archaeology professor at USC, says the Indian shell ring in Sea Pines is similar to others in the Lowcountry except for its location: unlike most shell rings, it is not located next to the ocean or a tidal creek.
Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Blair Streitenberger, a Hilton Head Plantation resident who helped lead rescuers to missing man James Holub, shows where Holub was found on Saturday morning after having been lost in a deeply wooded area of the plantation for a day-and-a-half.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
Members of the Hilton Head Island community carried flowers to The Folly on Wednesday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on William Hilton Parkway. The flower release followed a celebration of life ceremony.