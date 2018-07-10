This South Carolina spot named ‘Best Island’ in US for 3rd straight year. Here's why

Hilton Head has won over America, again.
Travel + Leisure magazine readers voted Hilton Head Island “Best Island” in the continental United States in 2018 for the third year in a row.
The travel magazine with nearly 5 million readers around the world made the big announcement on The Today Show Tuesday morning.
Jacqui Gifford of Travel + Leisure magazine described Hilton Head as a "full resort destination" complete with top golf courses, great resorts, and "12 miles of pristine coastline."
She said Hilton Head is great vacation for both families and couples with lots of fun things to do, including the Harbour Town Lighthouse, Coastal Discovery Museum, and the Gullah Heritage trails.
Gifford also raved about the seafood, recommending the shrimp and grits at Lowcountry Backyard as a must-try.
The magazine recommended visitors "book a stay at the Inn & Club at Harbour Town — The Sea Pines Resort, a boutique hotel that is long on Southern charm." The resort was also named a top 10 hotel in the South.
Voters had lots of Lowcountry love in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best competition. Savannah and Charleston were named among the top three cities in the United States. Kiawah Island was named the No. 3 island in the continental U.S., while the Golden Isles in Georgia came in second.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport also made the list as the No. 7 domestic airport in the U.S.
Unfortunately, unlike last year when Hilton Head was voted No. 2 island in the world, Hilton Head did not make the "World's best islands" rankings this year.
Travel + Leisure fans ranked islands around the United States based on five important characteristics that keep tourists returning to the island year after year, including:
1. Natural Attractions/ beaches.
Beaches? Check. Hilton Head has 12 miles of gorgeous clean, not-so-crowded (for the most part) Atlantic coastline.
2. Activities/sights
Climb the historic candy-striped lighthouse in Harbour Town and you'll get a view of the island you'll never forget.
And for activities? Hilton Head Island is a golfer's paradise -- home to RBC Heritage and several world-famous courses.
Oh, and Hilton Head is a choose-your-own adventure island -- para-sailing, paddleboarding,gator watching, forest exploring, biking, hiking -- go for it here.
3. Restaurants/ food.
Hilton head is home to more than 250 restaurants. Try out some Lowcountry cuisine featuring local seafood, southern comfort flavors, and a whole lot of of deliciousness.
4. People/friendliness.
Check.
5. Value
The views are free on Hilton Head . Enjoy.
