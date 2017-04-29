What’s Qigong? A woman shares how it changed her life

More than 25 people practiced Tai Chi and Qigong, an ancient Chinese meditation, in Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island on April 29, 2017 – World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. The group meets three times a week and is open to the public for free.
5 outdoor workouts to get you moving in Bluffton, Hilton Head and Beaufort

By Lisa Wilson And Kelly Meyerhofer

April 29, 2017

Tired of the treadmill? Seeking some sort of exercise outdoors?

Here’s a list of five fun group exercise activities that will get you moving outdoors:

Hilton Head Island Tai Chi and Qigong Group

What: An ancient Chinese meditation that uses arm and leg movements to heal the body and reduce stress.

Where and when: Jarvis Creek Park at 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Saturdays

Fun fact: Since 2006, the group has met three times each week — even if the meeting was scheduled on a holiday like Christmas. The only time this schedule was thrown off balance was when Hurricane Matthew drove thousands off the island, said Diane Barber, one of the group’s leaders.

Cost: Free

For more info: instituteofintegralqigongandtaichi.org

Beaufort Running Tour

What: A roughly three-mile run through Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and the downtown historic district. The run includes multiple stops where a guide offers insight on the history of the city.

When: 9:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. (If these time slots don’t work for you, call to arrange a different time.)

Cost: $18 (includes T-shirt and water)

For more info: info@beaufortrunningtour.com or 843-941-3650

Jiva Yoga on the beach

When and where: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Coligny Beach

Bring: A large towel instead of yoga mat and, if you’re new to Jiva Yoga, arrive 15 minutes before class starts

Cost: $15 (or a Jiva Yoga Center class card); participants should prepay online

For more info: 843-247-4549 or info@jivayogacenter.com

Palmetto Running Club

What: A running club that meets once a week in varying locations across Beaufort County

When: Saturday mornings

Cost: Free (though you can pay $65 for an annual PRC Run Club membership that gets you other perks)

For more info: palmettorunningcompany.com/group-runs

F3 Men’s Workout

What: A boot camp workout for men that is held outdoors, rain or shine, hot or cold

In Bluffton: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday behind M.C. Riley Elementary School and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bluffton High School. Weekday workouts are from 5:15 to 6 a.m., and Saturday is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

On Hilton Head: Tuesday and Thursday in Shelter Cove Community Park from 5:15 to 6 a.m. The group has a run on Friday from 5:15 to 6 a.m. at Crossings Park

Cost: Free

For more info: f3nation.com

Are you part of a public group that regularly exercises and don’t see it listed here? Email lwilson@islandpacket.com with a description of the group and meeting details to be added to this list.

