5 outdoor workouts to get you moving in Bluffton, Hilton Head and Beaufort

Tired of the treadmill? Seeking some sort of exercise outdoors?
Here’s a list of five fun group exercise activities that will get you moving outdoors:
Hilton Head Island Tai Chi and Qigong Group
▪ What: An ancient Chinese meditation that uses arm and leg movements to heal the body and reduce stress.
▪ Where and when: Jarvis Creek Park at 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Saturdays
▪ Fun fact: Since 2006, the group has met three times each week — even if the meeting was scheduled on a holiday like Christmas. The only time this schedule was thrown off balance was when Hurricane Matthew drove thousands off the island, said Diane Barber, one of the group’s leaders.
▪ Cost: Free
▪ For more info: instituteofintegralqigongandtaichi.org
Beaufort Running Tour
▪ What: A roughly three-mile run through Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and the downtown historic district. The run includes multiple stops where a guide offers insight on the history of the city.
▪ When: 9:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. (If these time slots don’t work for you, call to arrange a different time.)
▪ Cost: $18 (includes T-shirt and water)
▪ For more info: info@beaufortrunningtour.com or 843-941-3650
Jiva Yoga on the beach
▪ When and where: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Coligny Beach
▪ Bring: A large towel instead of yoga mat and, if you’re new to Jiva Yoga, arrive 15 minutes before class starts
▪ Cost: $15 (or a Jiva Yoga Center class card); participants should prepay online
▪ For more info: 843-247-4549 or info@jivayogacenter.com
Palmetto Running Club
Read More
▪ What: A running club that meets once a week in varying locations across Beaufort County
▪ When: Saturday mornings
▪ Cost: Free (though you can pay $65 for an annual PRC Run Club membership that gets you other perks)
▪ For more info: palmettorunningcompany.com/group-runs
F3 Men’s Workout
▪ What: A boot camp workout for men that is held outdoors, rain or shine, hot or cold
▪ In Bluffton: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday behind M.C. Riley Elementary School and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bluffton High School. Weekday workouts are from 5:15 to 6 a.m., and Saturday is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
▪ On Hilton Head: Tuesday and Thursday in Shelter Cove Community Park from 5:15 to 6 a.m. The group has a run on Friday from 5:15 to 6 a.m. at Crossings Park
▪ Cost: Free
▪ For more info: f3nation.com
Are you part of a public group that regularly exercises and don’t see it listed here? Email lwilson@islandpacket.com with a description of the group and meeting details to be added to this list.
Comments