Rays win 9th straight, Bogaerts tests positive for virus

Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia, center, and Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrate with Austin Meadows after Mejia and Kiermaier scored on an RBI single by Wander Franco off Boston Red Sox pitcher Brad Peacock during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but was replaced defensively in the second.

It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues having a daily impact on the playoff-contending Red Sox.

Franco and Austin Meadows had RBI singles and Yandy Díaz hit a two-run double during a six-run third for the Rays, who are a franchise-best 36 games over .500 at 84-48.

Arozarena homered in the second for the AL East leaders.

Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Dietrich Enns earned his fifth save.

Brad Peacock (0-1) gave up five runs, two hits, two walks and hit a batter over 2 1/3 innings in his first big league appearance since last Sept. 10 with Houston.

METS 3, MARLINS 1, 2ND GAME

METS 6, MARLINS 5, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto delivered a two-out hit that sent Javier Báez bolting home to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning, then homered to lift New York over Miami for a pair of wins over the Marlins.

In the afternoon opener — which was the completion of a nine-inning game suspended one out into the top of the first on April 11 — Conforto’s single scored the tying run and Báez, too.

Báez earned cheers from a fanbase he insulted days earlier by sprinting home when left fielder Jorge Alfaro misplayed the ball to cap a five-run inning and give the Mets a win in the opener.

The win in the second game, which was seven innings, gave the Mets three straight victories.

Conforto hit a two-run homer off rookie Edward Cabrera (0-1) .

Aaron Loup (4-0) earned the win, and Edwin Diaz earned his 27th save.

In the first game, Jeurys Familia (8-3) got the win. Dylan Floro (5-5) got the loss.

ANGELS 6, YANKEES 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stole home, Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer and Los Angeles hung on late to send New York to its fourth straight loss.

Phil Gosselin had a two-run single for the Angels before their troublesome bullpen preserved their third straight victory. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save.

Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sánchez homered for the Yankees, whose skid following their 13-game winning streak continued despite 10 hits at Angel Stadium. Aaron Judge had an RBI single and Giancarlo Stanton added a sacrifice fly.

Jameson Taillon (8-5) took his first loss in 16 starts since May 31 for the Yankees, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks.

Jimmy Herget (1-1) got the win in his Angels debut with 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

BREWERS 6, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and Milwaukee won its second straight over San Francisco.

All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-7) struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since late June. He allowed five hits and one run with three walks.

Christian Yelich singled twice and scored two runs, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Brandon Belt hit his 20th home run for San Francisco. Wilmer Flores also connected. The Giants struck out 15 times and have lost four of five.

Johnny Cueto (7-7) allowed six runs and 10 hits.

PADRES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Snell threw seven no-hit innings for San Diego before being pulled, and pinch-hitter David Peralta blooped a single into shallow left field in the eighth as the Padres blanked Arizona.

Peralta’s single off Pierce Johson was one of just three hits for the Diamondbacks. Mark Melancon gave up two singles in the ninth before striking out Pavin Smith for his 36th save.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the Padres.

Snell (7-5) struck out 10 and walked two but needed 107 pitches in seven dominant innings.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (2-8) gave up three runs over six innings.

DODGERS 3, BRAVES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting Los Angeles to a victory over Atlanta.

Atlanta lost All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth and had to be carried off the field.

Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk from Tyler Matzek (0-4) and scored from first on Seager’s hit to deep right-center, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the game. Betts’ homer in the fourth left the Dodgers trailing 2-1.

The NL East-leading Braves dropped their sixth straight at Dodger Stadium, where they’ve lost nine of 10.

Blake Treinen (5-5) struck out the side in the eighth and earned the win. Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth for his 30th save.

Former Dodger Joc Pederson sent a solo shot into the right-field pavilion in the third.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and Philadelphia beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.

Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has lost four in a row and six of seven. The Nationals completed a 7-20 August, their worst full month since going 5-16 in April 2009.

The Phillies took control against tiring starter Patrick Corbin (7-14) and the Nationals’ erratic bullpen in the sixth. Corbin allowed six runs in five-plus innings.

Bailey Falter (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

ATHLETICS 9, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth for his 23rd of the season, helping Oakland defeat Detroit.

Mark Canha homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.

Deolis Guerra (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tarik Skubal (8-12) was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Akin (2-8) allowed two hits, walked three, and struck out five. Cole Sulser finished in the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Hyun Jin Ryu(12-8) allowed three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as Chicago doubled up Pittsburgh.

Grandal hit a solo homer to lead off the second, and Abreu hit his 28th homer in the third.

The Sox hold a 10-game lead in the AL Central and won for the fourth time in five games. The Pirates lost for the fourth time in six games.

Michael Kopech (4-2) picked up the win. Bryse Wilson (2-6) took the loss.

INDIANS 7, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a drive over the fence, and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Rosario had the first five RBI game of his career and matched a career high in hits. He’s the first player since at least 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs and both types of homer in the same game, according to STATS.

The Indians also got a two-run homer from Bobby Bradley.

Zach Plesac (9-4) pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, striking out seven without a walk allowed.

Jakob Junis (2-4) allowed three runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Rosario drove in all three runs.

RANGERS 4, ROCKIES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe had a home run and an RBI single among his three hits, Leody Taveras homered for the second straight game and Texas hung on to beat Colorado for its third straight win.

Jordan Lyles (7-11) won for the second time in three starts despite allowing solo homers to Sam Hilliard, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon. Lyles gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Spencer Patton pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save in five opportunities.

Austin Gomber (9-9) allowed all four runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings, and hasn’t won since Aug. 7. Gomber struck out two and walked six.

CUBS 3, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago, working two scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach Davies. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season.

John Gant (4-9) pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits in his third start for the Twins since coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals for J.A. Happ at the trade deadline.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending Seattle over Houston.

Toro’s homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were part of a four-player swap on July 27.

Graveman (5-1) allowed two hits, a walk and four earned runs.

Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven sharp innings for Seattle, allowing four hits and striking out four. Paul Sewald (9-3) gave up a double to Jose Altuve in the eighth, but struck out three to get the win.