Kentucky wildlife center closes as coronavirus cases climb

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort has closed until further notice as the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky continues to climb, officials said.

The facility closed Thursday in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to guests and staff, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement. Officials made the move as a precaution to ensure a safe and educational experience for all visitors.

Online ticket sales and reservations have been suspended. Officials said the closure is temporary but did not say how long it would last.

