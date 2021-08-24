2 days left to enter last Kentucky $1M vaccine drawing

Kentuckians who want to participate in the state's last vaccine lottery drawing have two days to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

On Friday, one $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be announced. The deadline for the final drawing is 11:59 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

In order to be eligible, participants must have received at least one shot of a vaccine and be a permanent resident.

"We’ve had almost 100,000 new entries since our last drawing and I hope even more people will get vaccinated and sign up in the next two days,” Beshear added.