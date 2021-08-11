Kentucky substance abuse call center expands hours

A Kentucky call center to assist those with substance use disorders has expanded its hours, officials said.

The KY Help Statewide Call Center will now be staffed on weekday evenings and on weekends, according to a statement from Operation UNITE, which runs the center. New hours are are 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends. Callers seeking help for a substance use disorder are provided with personalized assistance and resources, officials said.

“Considering the rise in overdose rates, and the visible need demonstrated through the increasing call volume, we have worked diligently to implement the extension of our hours to meet the needs of all Kentuckians,” center supervisor Jamie Gilliam said.

More than 1,960 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses last year, a 49% increase from 2019, according a a recent report.

Those seeking help can call (833) 859-4357, text “HOPE” to 96714 or send an email to SWCC@centertech.com.