Tuesday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

Lionel Messi signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona and sends PSG into a new era.

The French club said in a statement that the 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season.

No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.

— By AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris.

NBA

Luka Doncic has signed the richest contract in the history of the Dallas Mavericks.

The young superstar is getting a $207 million, five-year extension. Doncic was eligible for the massive deal because he made the All-NBA first team twice.

The 22-year-old is the youngest player in league history with multiple first-team nods.

Owner Mark Cuban and others in the Dallas front office went to Doncic’s native Slovenia for the signing. Doncic says he “never imagined this happening.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday

The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.

No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.

At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. And Mack Brown’s North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.

TENNIS

TORONTO (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the National Bank Open on Tuesday because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months, putting his preparation for the U.S. Open on hold.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was replaced in the draw at the hard-court tournament in Toronto by Feliciano Lopez, who lost in qualifying.

BOXING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 because of a retinal tear in his left eye.

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás will step in to face Pacquiao at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the same date, the promoters announced Tuesday.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, but he has fought just once since September 2019 due to a car crash and the coronavirus pandemic. According to his promoters, Spence didn’t learn he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso University announced Tuesday that it has adopted the Beacons as its new team name, replacing the Crusaders, a term school officials dropped this year after saying it had been embraced by hate groups.

The university’s President José D. Padilla said the private Lutheran school’s new nickname “directly connects to the University’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways.”

OBITUARY

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 78.

Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

Esposito is Chicago’s career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts, including 15 during his rookie season. in shutouts (74) and wins (418). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988 and joined his brother Phil, who played 18 seasons in the NHL.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Olivia Podmore, a track cyclist for New Zealand who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died. She was 24.

Her country’s Olympic committee said she died “suddenly” Monday but did not disclose a cause or other details.

Podmore also represented New Zealand at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Craig Ogletree, an Auburn linebacker who played on three straight Southeastern Conference championship teams in the 1980s, has died. He was 53.

He died Monday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said.

Known as “Tree” to his teammates, Ogletree was part of Auburn’s title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles.

Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before returning to Auburn and completing his degree in business management.