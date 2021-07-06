Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Manhattan Mercury. July 2, 2021.

Editorial: The Fourth, and its shadows

Here we are at the Fourth of July, the most American of holidays, to celebrate the moment we declared our independence from Great Britain.

And here we are at a moment, in 2021, where different political interests have us shouting at each other, to the point that we’re getting thrown out of a public school board meeting. They had to call the cops. Over a political argument. Just this past week.

It would be easy to say that we’ve descended terribly since 1776, that we are throwing away our great founding as a nation. But that would shortchange the greatness of that founding, and it would oversimplify how that founding went down. And that would deny us a chance to reflect more seriously.

As you probably recall, the Fourth of July celebrates the adoption by the Continental Congress of the Declaration of Independence. That remains the document that best defines the idea of America — and remember, America is an idea, more than it is a physical place. Americans are not a tribe or a religion on an ethnic group. We represent an idea, and that idea is freedom and equality of opportunity.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident: That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

It took unimaginable courage to take such a stand in 1776, declaring independence from the most powerful nation on earth. The signers to the declaration knew that they might be signing their own death warrants. But they did, and we are still living in the shadow of the mountain of their courage. That is to be celebrated.

At the same time, we cannot forget the political compromises that they made. They deleted a section of the Declaration that denounced the slave trade as an “assemblage of horrors,” and “war against human nature itself.” That deletion, according to Thomas Jefferson, was done to secure the support of delegates from South Carolina and Georgia, but of course the contradiction between the idea of freedom and the reality of slavery was what led to the Civil War four score and seven years later. (Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address is the best definition of how the inherent contradiction had to be resolved.)

The shadow of that compromise continues as well.

We should celebrate the Fourth of July, and we should marvel at the courage, and we should reflect on the idea. But we should also recognize, in our reflection, that the truth is complicated. It was complicated in 1776, and it was complicated in 1863, and it’s complicated now. And so, rather than screaming at each other, maybe we should listen, and learn, and think. Fortunately, because of the courage of the Founders, we have the opportunity to do that. But because of the political compromises they felt the need to make, and because we still need to.

___

Editorial: Shawnee County Parks shouldn’t nickel and dime its lifeguards. Find the money for raises now.

It’s time for a talk, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department.

We couldn’t help but notice these sentences from Topeka Capital-Journal reporter Blaise Mesa last month: “The county was 83 lifeguards short of being appropriately staffed weeks before it prepared to open its eight aquatic centers and pools on Memorial Day.

“Since then, the county has mostly had its pools and aquatic centers open, but Adventure Cove wasn’t going to be open the last weekend in June because there weren’t enough lifeguards to staff the facility.”

This can’t continue, and we can’t let it ruin the summer of county residents.

Yes, we know that you’re planning to ask for more money in next year’s budget to cover raises for lifeguards and other seasonal staff. But that’s too little, too late.

Right now, today, lifeguards are making about $8.50 an hour and can work up to 55 hours a week. That’s an insultingly low number. No wonder the county has had difficulty filling the jobs, and no wonder the folks who do show up are younger (and presumably less experienced).

At the same time, pools are packed as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and families look to enjoy the summer outside.

We have a simple request for the county: Pay the lifeguards more.

Not next year.

Pay them more now. Find the money.

It’s a miniscule amount in the grand scheme of the county’s budget. We’re asking these young men and women to watch over the safety of our children and relatives: Surely that’s worth the paltry additional cost.

Summers at the pool are part of Americana, but young adults have many options now, especially as our country and state’s economy roar back to life. They don’t have to work for peanuts, and they shouldn’t be expected to. Businesses should be market competitive, and the Parks and Recreation Department needs to keep up with the times.

We understand, this might not be the most orthodox thing to do. And we understand that the county claims to have enough staff at the moment. But asking for the raise next year clearly shows you know what’s up.

Sometimes, we’re not sure whether a service is worthwhile. Have you ever wondered about buying an extended warranty on an electronic gadget? But in this case, the value is clear.

___

Editorial: Celebrating independence while watching it crumble in the middle of the night

Who knows what date the history books actually will show, but the end of the American war in Afghanistan happened at an unknown hour in the middle of the night on July 1, 2021.

That’s when the last U.S. soldiers left Bagram Air Base, the primary military facility in Afghanistan that has served as the main home for U.S. soldiers in the country for nearly 20 years.

The departure received little fanfare, a hallmark of middle-of-the-night operations. In fact, The New York Times reported that looters managed to get into the base before Afghan officials had secured the facility after the American exit.

It is tempting to say that is foreshadowing, but is such a device really needed to know what is about to happen to Afghanistan? Military estimates are that Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, will fall to the Taliban in six months to two years.

On July 1 — three days before Americans celebrate their independence — Afghanistan descends deeper into a fate that forever forestalls freedom.

Yes, it is unlikely that many Americans will spend much time thinking about Afghanistan this July 4 holiday. Indeed, it should be a time for celebration. America deserves one. It is great to see that in Lawrence a community party is planned, and it even seems fitting that it is in a new location this year. (It will be centered around the Lied Center.) Congratulations to all those who pulled that together.

But hopefully, among the revelry, we will find time to remember those soldiers who served in Afghanistan. There were sacrifices by all and the ultimate sacrifice by too many.

Perhaps, though, it is fitting to remember Afghanistan itself on the day that we celebrate the birth of our country. It serves as a powerful reminder that the creation of a country doesn’t simply happen.

Chaos happens, not countries.

America had to fight through its chaos in the beginning too. The beliefs and blood of patriots saw us to the other side, but it is understandable all these years later that some believe the creation of America was a godsend. There’s little harm in that.

The harm comes from believing America is a guarantee. It is not. Democracy needs tending, rhetoric needs limits, and minds need opened. For anyone who reads that list and thinks it only applies to one side of the political spectrum, that’s a problem. It has become almost boring to say America is too partisan — but no less true.

This Independence Day it will be great to celebrate with family and friends and to take another step in restoring some normalcy. But it also is a great opportunity to remember the work that has gone into making America a truly remarkable place on earth. It is worth remembering the work that remains to be done. That work is ours to do, and perhaps can be summarized by saying we must remember how to work together again.

And yes, though it is not very fitting of the celebratory mood of the holiday, our Independence Day is the right time to remember what happens when a country refuses to do that work.

Remember Afghanistan — and that fireworks aren’t the only thing that happen in the middle of the night.

