Public drinking citations tick up in Charleston-area beaches

South Carolina beach towns are ticketing more people for public drinking as summer visitors flock to the coast.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that open container citations on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have risen above their pre-pandemic levels.

On Folly Beach, not a single person received an open container ticket in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day in 2021. This year, officers handed out seven citations between the end of April and May 23. On Sullivan's Island, beach officers wrote 180 open container tickets ahead of Memorial Day, a 120% increase from tickets in the same period in 2019.

Town officials say the alcohol violations might be related to people enjoying their lives as vaccinations have emboldened some and helped keep many COVID-19 cases at bay.

Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Andy Benke says the open container tickets usually pick up after Memorial Day. That’s because the beach service officers, who are Citadel cadets this year, get better at ticketing — and less reluctant to punish beachgoers having a good time — over the summer.

“If you’ve driven that far to spend the day at the beach, maybe you’re more inclined to roll the dice and take a chance,” Benke told the newspaper. “But Sullivan’s Island and Folly and Isle of Palms don’t allow alcohol on the beach. That’s just the way it is.