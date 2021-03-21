Topeka mayor won’t seek reelection

Topeka's mayor says she still plans to serve the community, but not with another term as mayor.

Michelle De La Isla won't seek reelection, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. She made the announcement Friday. She said she is exploring options, but politics isn't on the list.

De La Isla said she began thinking about not running during the coronavirus pandemic. She serves on Shawnee County's COVID-19 Incident Command team and said the workload, combined with her work as mayor, is difficult to balance.