Nets overcome slow start, beat short-handed Heat 98-85

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, passes the ball between Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) and guard Kendrick Nunn during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters, and the Brooklyn Nets broke away with a big run in the fourth to beat the Miami Heat 98-85 on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving added 16 points for the Nets, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games that couldn’t have been more different. Brooklyn won 128-124 on Saturday, then took the rematch despite barely topping its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Harden had only 10 points and five shots through three, then scored 10 more in the 18-2 spurt that turned a tie game into a 96-80 lead.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a strong follow-up to his career-high 41 points Saturday. But outside of Goran Dragic’s 21 points, there was little else for a short-handed Heat team that is without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley because of health and safety protocols. Tyler Herro, Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless are injured.

PISTONS 119, 76ERS 104

DETROIT (AP) — Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit, leading the Pistons past Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia.

Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons (4-13), who still have the NBA’s worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points, but the 76ers (12-6) never made much of a run after the Pistons controlled the early going.

LAKERS 115, CAVALIERS 108

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 23 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter to keep Los Angeles unbeaten on the road.

Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home. The win for Los Angeles came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash.

Andre Drummond scored 25 and added 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were blown out by 38 on Sunday in Boston.

PACERS 129, RAPTORS 114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 8 1/2 minutes to help Indiana pull away from Toronto.

Brogdon also had nine assists and seven rebounds. Jeremy Lamb matched his season high with 22 points as Indiana earned a split in the two-game set against the Raptors. The Pacers won this one despite losing All-Star forward Damontis Sabonis to a bruised left knee in the first half.

Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet’s 25 points and six rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points.

MAGIC 117, HORNETS 108

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as Orlando topped Charlotte.

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets.

Orlando made a season-best 19 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter. Evan Fournier hit 5 3s and scored 19 points. Orlando’s Dwayne Bacon had 15 points against his former team before leaving midway through the fourth quarter with an injury. Aaron Gordon finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Gordon Hayward finished with 24 points. Devonte Graham (21 points) and Terry Rozier (24 points) each made four 3-pointers for Charlotte, which lost to the Magic for the fifth time in six meetings. The Hornets made just 11 of 38 3-point shots.

NUGGETS 117, MAVERICKS 113

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. tied his season high with 30 points and Denver overcame Jamal Murray’s ejection for a shot to the groin of Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to beat the Mavericks.

Porter was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, including a go-ahead shot to start a decisive 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks had rallied immediately following the incident involving Murray and Hardaway.

Luka Doncic had 35 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 16 assists for his league-leading sixth triple-double. The Dallas star broke a tie for the NBA lead with Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.

CELTICS 119, BULLS 103

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 24 after missing five games because of COVID-19 protocols and Boston beat Chicago.

Tatum made three 3-pointers and had five assists over 31 minutes in his first appearance since Jan. 8.

Daniel Theis scored 19 points and Marcus Smart added 13 while tying a career high with 11 assists as the Celtics won their second straight.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points and shot 6 of 10 on 3s. Lauri Markkanen scored 18 and Thaddeus Young just missed a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Bulls dropped their second in a row after three consecutive wins.

THUNDER 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 122

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Mike Muscala added 23, and Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Portland.

Damian Lillard, who had scored 30 or more points in his last three games, had 26 points and 10 assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 22 rebounds.

Both teams were playing the second of back-to-backs. The Thunder fell 108-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Trail Blazers downed the New York Knicks 116-113.

WARRIORS 130, TIMBERWOLVES 108

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points with seven 3-pointers, Andrew Wiggins took it to his old Timberwolves team with 23 points, and Golden State beat Minnesota.

Curry shot 11 for 21 overall and 7 of 12 from deep as the Warriors avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Malik Beasley scored 30 points with four 3s to lead Minnesota, which fell behind early with poor shooting and failed to gain any momentum from snapping a four-game losing streak Saturday.