5 members of NC State basketball program in quarantine

Five members of North Carolina State University's basketball program are in quarantine after two people tested positive for COVID-19, the team's head coach said.

Kevin Keatts made the comments Monday, a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Wolfpack’s Wednesday game against the University of Virginia was being postponed, The News & Observer reported.

It marks the third ACC game the team has had postponed this season. Keatts said he’s not sure if those games will be made up, but says it’s possible for the missed games to be played if the ACC Tournament dates could be pushed back.

The team is still planning to play Saturday’s game against the University of North Carolina, he said.

“We’re trying to get on the court and it’s been a challenge,” Keatts said on an ACC coaches call. “We have full intentions on trying to be ready to go on Saturday but a lot of that is going to come down to whatever happens with the contact tracing and the virus.”

Last week, the university reported a cluster of coronavirus cases in its athletics department but did not say the team or sport where the cases were found. Keatts said one of the people who tested positive last week was a “Tier I person."