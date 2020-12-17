Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health Care

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active for Chargers vs. Raiders

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

The Los Angeles Chargers will have starting receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams active for a division showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen is active Thursday night despite a hamstring injury and Williams is active despite an injured back. Both receivers had been listed as questionable.

The Raiders will be without cornerback Nevin Lawson, who was listed questionable with an illness. Las Vegas already had ruled out cornerback Damon Arnette, safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Nicholas Morrow with concussions, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell with a shoulder injury.

The other inactive players for the Raiders are quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle Brandon Parker. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson also won’t coach because of COVID-19 related reasons.

The inactive players for the Chargers are right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), LB Emeke Egbule (illness), LB Denzel Perryman, S Nasir Adderley (shoulder), QB Easton Stick, WR Joe Reed and RB Justin Jackson.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service