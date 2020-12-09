No. 2 Baylor rolls past Stephen F. Austin in delayed opener

Rhode Island's Fatts Russell tries to steal the ball from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 73-62. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when No. 2 Baylor took control on the way to an 83-52 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the Bears’ home opener Wednesday, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.

The Bears (4-0) played for the first time since an 82-69 victory over then-No. 5 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week ago. They were also supposed to play No. 1 Gonzaga there Saturday, but that game was canceled about 90 minutes before tipoff after a Bulldogs player was among two positive COVID-19 tests in their traveling party.

Cameron Johnson had 11 points for Stephen F. Austin (3-1), the defending Southland Conference

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 73, RHODE ISLAND 62

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 23 points and Wisconsin beat Rhode Island in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw Friday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

NO. 13 TEXAS 74, TEXAS STATE 53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and Texas eased past Texas State in the Longhorns’ final nonconference tuneup before the start of Big 12 play.

Texas (5-1) had nine dunks on 12 baskets in the first half. Jericho Sims started the scoring with a slam and the floodgates opened from there.

Mason Harrell scored 14 points for Texas State (3-2) .

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 51, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 44

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with Abilene Christian.

The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even. Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, made a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.

Abilene Christian’s reputation for strong defense held up well, with the Red Raiders shooting 28% while having a difficult time getting open looks and missing many of the ones they did get.

Coryon Mason scored 14 points for the Wildcats (5-1), a Southland Conference team that made the move from Division II less than 10 years ago.

NO. 19 RICHMOND 78, NORTHERN IOWA 68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15, and Trae Berhow 13.

NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 69, INDIANA 67, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to lift Florida State past Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.

The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2). The Hoosiers did not make a basket in the final 4:38 of overtime.