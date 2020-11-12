Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health Care

All-female W Series to feature at 8 F1 races next season

The Associated Press

PARIS

The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motorsports, organizers said Thursday.

It has yet to be decided at which of the record 23 F1 races the W Series will also be held.

“We believe it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport,” F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said. "Their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity.”

British driver Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in Hockenheim, Germany, last year. This season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our global reach, impact and influence will be increased significantly,” W Series CE0 Catherine Bond Muir said. “We want W Series to entertain, and entertain it will. But we also want it to become a crucial default-option stepping stone for any female racing driver who wants to carve out a professional racing career.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health Care

Croatia defender Vida pulled from match because of virus

November 12, 2020 6:46 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service