Delayed military funeral honors being given in Kentucky

Dozens of veterans who did not receive military funeral honors during the coronavirus pandemic will be honored during ceremonies in Kentucky this week.

The belated funeral honors for 65 veterans who died during the pandemic will be given Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central at Radcliff, Fort Knox said.

The post and the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs worked together to provide the honors.

Four ceremonies are scheduled in order to provide social distancing for attending family members. Face coverings are required, and Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be enforced.

The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The Army Human Resources Command Honor Guard will be featured with funeral honors and remarks from a Fort Knox senior leader.

Funeral honors were placed on hold in March when the pandemic began and were allowed to resume June 1.