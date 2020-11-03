Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Maradona to undergo surgery for possible bleeding on brain

By DEBORA REY Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES

Diego Maradona will undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said.

“He has a subdural hematoma,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists. “We will do it today (Tuesday).”

The doctor said Maradona has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Luque, who is neurologist, said the problem was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn't remember the event.

The doctor said he will perform the surgery himself at a hospital that he did not identify.

The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

