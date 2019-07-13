Buttons signal to CTA riders to offer seats to moms-to-be

The Chicago Transit Authority is going to issue buttons to pregnant women to signal that other riders should offer up their seats.

CTA spokesman Brian Steele tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the distribution plan and button design are being finalized. The CTA says the program is expected to launch later this year.

Erin Fowler says she pitched the button idea to the CTA when she was pregnant in 2013, because she was frustrated that she had to stand on the train. She says her trip to London inspired the idea where she saw pregnant subway riders sporting "Baby on Board" buttons.

Dr. Julie Levitt, a clinical instructor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, says that sitting down while on moving vehicles can alleviate motion sickness for pregnant women.