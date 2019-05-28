Thousands of US kindergartners unvaccinated without waivers

In this Friday, May 17, 2019 photo, Starr Roden, left, a registered nurse and immunization outreach coordinator with the Knox County Health Department, administers a vaccination to Jonathan Detweiler, 6, at the facility in Mount Vernon, Ohio. States are debating whether to make it more difficult for students to avoid vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons amid the worst measles outbreak in decades, but children using such waivers are outnumbered in many states by those who give no excuse for lacking shots.Data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a majority of unvaccinated or undervaccinated kindergartners in 10 of 27 states reporting were allowed to enroll in school without any exemption. AP Photo

States are heatedly debating whether to make it more difficult for students to avoid vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons amid the worst measles outbreak in decades, but schoolchildren invoking such waivers are outnumbered in many states by those who give no excuse at all for lacking their shots.

Instead, data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that a majority of unvaccinated or undervaccinated kindergartners in 10 of 27 states reporting were allowed to enroll in school provisionally without any formal exemption.

Poor access to health care keeps some of those children from getting inoculated against some of the most preventable contagious diseases.

Experts say it's likely that many or even most of those children ultimately get all their vaccinations, as state laws require, but no one knows for sure.