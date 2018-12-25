El-Sissi’s call on Egyptians to lose weight creates a stir

In this Dec. 16, 2018 photo released by the Egyptian Presidency, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi rides his bike to the national Military Academy, in a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. In televised comments in December 2018, the general-turned-president railed about the number of overweight people he sees and told Egyptians they must take better care of themselves. He said physical education should become core curriculum at schools and universities and suggested TV shows shouldn't let presenters or guests on the air if they are overweight. (Egyptian Presidency via AP)