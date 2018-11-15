Twins separated by surgery are healing, sticking together

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, photo provided by RCH Melbourne Creative Studio, 15-month-old girls, Nima and Dawa lie in their hospital bed following a successful separation surgery last week. The conjoined twins from Bhutan were separated at an Australian hospital on Nov. 9, 2018 in a delicate operation that divided their shared liver and reconstructed their abdomens.( The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne Creative Studio via AP) AP