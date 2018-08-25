Navy assistant focusing on football after son’s transplant

In this Aug. 18, 2018, photo, Jarren Jasper, center, sits on his family’s front porch with his mother Donna, left, and father Ivin, offensive coordinator of the Navy football team, in Arnold, Md. The Jaspers endured a six-month ordeal that ultimately ended with Jarren getting a heart transplant late last January. All is well now with the Jaspers, although the memories of what they endured won’t ever fade. Patrick Semansky AP Photo