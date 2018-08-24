The Latest: Ex-CDC boss denies woman’s groping allegation

FILE - In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The New York Police Department says Frieden was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Brooklyn. Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July. He is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo