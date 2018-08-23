Report: Personnel issues at migrant child housing facilities

FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo shows buildings that house juveniles and operations on the grounds of Southwest Key Campbell, a shelter for children that have been separated from their parents in Phoenix. Arizona Department of Health Services officials on Thursday, Aug. 23, released the results of their inspections of 13 Southwest Key facilities after allegations surfaced in July of sex abuse at facilities in Glendale and Tucson. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo