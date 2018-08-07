Mississippi school districts add nurses after program ends

Some Mississippi school districts whose nurses were provided by a discontinued medical center service are finding other ways to close the coverage gap.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Sunday that some schools have adapted since North Mississippi Medical Center announced the cancellation of its school nurse program last year. It cited dropping federal reimbursements for the decision, which forced 15 schools served by 11 nurses to find other arrangements.
Lee County and Pontotoc City schools have hired nurses to cover several schools, and the Tupelo Public School District moved last year to create several nursing positions. Pontotoc County and Okolona school districts have partnered with another health services company to get provided nurses and establish school clinics. However, Prentiss County Schools hasn't moved to replace its school nurse yet.
Comments