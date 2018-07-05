Silent pain: Rohingya rape survivors' babies quietly emerge

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018, photo, "A," a 13-year old Rohingya Muslim girl who agreed to be identified by her first initial, peers from behind a partition in her family's shelter in Jamtoli refugee camp in Bangladesh. Two months earlier, soldiers had broken into her home back in Myanmar and raped her, an attack that drove her and her terrified family over the border to Bangladesh. Ever since, she had waited for her period to arrive. Gradually, she came to realize that it would not. The pregnancy was a prison she was desperate to escape. The rape itself had destroyed her innocence. But carrying the baby of a Buddhist soldier could destroy her life. Wong Maye-E AP Photo