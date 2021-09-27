COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 683,774 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,599 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,827 new COVID-19 cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,117 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 556 patients who are being treated in intensive care units and 391 who are on ventilators.

As of Monday, 8.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 52% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 60% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Midlands hospital offering booster shots at COVID vaccine clinic

S.C. residents eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot can now get one, thanks to a vaccination clinic put on by Lexington Medical Center.

The hospital will make the shots available at a pop-up clinic at Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, The State reported, citing a hospital news release. Patients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card to show they’ve completed the Pfizer two-shot vaccine series.

The Brookland Baptist Church vaccination clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shots are also available on the weekend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, officials said.

