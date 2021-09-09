COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,100 new COVID cases reported

At least 627,981 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,604 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 1,286 fewer than reported the previous day. The state also confirmed 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,622 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 568 patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, 14.2% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 49% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and about 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Lancaster school staff member dies from COVID-19

A staffer at a middle school in Lancaster died after a battle with COVID-19, the Rock Hill Herald reported, citing school district officials.

The Lancaster County School District confirmed the news in a statement to staff on Wednesday. The person, who wasn’t named, worked as a special education staffer at South Middle School, district spokesperson Michelle Craig said.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a South Middle School special education staff member from COVID-19 complications,” the statement read. “Counselors are available to students and staff as needed.”

Tidelands Health worker fired for refusing COVID vaccine

Tidelands Health has fired one of its employees after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Sun News reported, citing hospital officials.

The hospital system announced its vaccine mandate in July, requiring all employees to get inoculated by Sept. 7. The worker in question, who worked on an as-needed basis, refused to follow the policy, which resulted in their termination.

“It is our responsibility to our patients and to each other to move to a fully vaccinated workforce,” Gayle Resetar, the hospital system’s chief operating officer, said in July. “As we have throughout the pandemic, we remain resolute in our commitment to do what is right.”

Mask mandate returns to Midlands city

Residents in one Midlands city will be required to mask up — again.

Cayce city officials voted Tuesday to re-instate its face mask ordinance in response to the surge in new COVID-19 cases, The State reported. The emergency measure, requested by health officials at Lexington Medical Center, requires residents to wear a mask inside most public buildings, excluding schools.

“With only roughly four out of every 10 people in a room in S.C. vaccinated, we are stuck in the same place we were last year, and maybe even worse,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “The hospital is pleading with us to mask up until we get more people vaccinated.”

The mandate takes effect Friday. Those who don’t comply face a $25 fine, and businesses that refuse to enforce mask wearing will be fined $100.

SC farmers seek $90M in federal COVID-19 relief funds

Farmers in South Carolina are seeking more than $90 million in federal assistance as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The State.

The ask by the SC Department of Agriculture includes a $3 million program proposal aimed at providing food to food banks, and comes as state lawmakers decide how to divvy up $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. The agriculture department is also requesting $20 million for a grant program focused on “agricultural-related infrastructure.”

“Additional funding would satisfy two key elements — assisting farmers as they continue to experience sales losses and a needed supply of local food to food banks,” Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers wrote in a letter addressed to House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith.