South Carolina reports third highest COVID-19 case count with nearly 6,700 new cases

COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina

Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC.

Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina on Friday reported its third highest daily COVID-19 cases count since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state added 6,697 new cases, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency also reported 39 more deaths, just a day after reporting its most deaths on a single day in six months. The statewide death toll is 10,452.

Of the 41,931 COVID-19 tests conducted, 14.3% came back positive, according to Friday’s report of the data. Percent positive refers to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to all COVID-19 tests conducted.

Andrew Caplan
Andrew Caplan is a watchdog journalist who hails from Florida. He comes to The State Media Company after winning several statewide awards for investigations on elected officials and government entities. He holds a master’s degree from the University of South Florida.
