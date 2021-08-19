COVID-19 deaths are rising in Beaufort County amid delta surge. What the data show

The number of new COVID-19 deaths is rising in Beaufort County.

At least 10 coronavirus fatalities have been recorded in the county since the beginning of August, mirroring levels last seen in March, state data show.

The number of coronavirus deaths plummeted in June and July, just as the super-contagious delta variant started to take root in South Carolina.

Now, though, amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, deaths have started to mount again.

The recent death statistics are still far below what Beaufort County recorded in January and February, when at one point 18 coronavirus fatalities were logged in a single week.

That’s likely because of the high inoculation rate among local seniors, possibly blunting some of the worst effects of delta, which began to rapidly circulate in early July.

Roughly 87.8% of Beaufort County residents 65 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Almost 75% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths, meanwhile, have been recorded among people 71 or older since the pandemic began, DHEC data show.

Whether deaths spike again this summer, though, remains to be seen.

That’s because the county’s hospitals are currently treating dozens of people who are severely ill with COVID-19. Beaufort Memorial Hospital, as of last Friday, had 36 coronavirus patients.

Jeremy Clark, CEO of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, during a Town Council meeting Tuesday on Hilton Head Island said his health care system has recently seen a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases.

Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals, as of Tuesday morning, were treating 35 coronavirus patients, with six of those people in intensive care unit beds.

“For comparison, less than three weeks ago, those numbers were three and one, respectively,” Clark said. “This week, we’ve seen the highest hospitalization totals of this entire pandemic.

“I want you to know that the majority of the individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Most of these patients are under age 65.”

Here’s the latest Beaufort County coronavirus data from DHEC:

New cases reported Thursday: 76 confirmed, 41 probable

New cases reported Wednesday: 184 confirmed, 34 probable

New deaths reported Thursday and Wednesday: 2 confirmed

Seven-day average of new cases: 141 confirmed infections per day

Two-week incidence rate: 1,217 cases per 100,000 people

Vaccination rate: 43.9% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated

ZIP code data as of Tuesday

Bluffton ZIP code, 29910: 1,037 cases since July 1

Hilton Head Island ZIP code, 29926: 355 cases

Hilton Head ZIP code, 29928: 155 cases

Beaufort ZIP code, 29902: 509 cases

Okatie ZIP code, 29909: 243 cases