COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

At least 584,199 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,929 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, about 496 more than were reported the day before. Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 1,796 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 438 patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 19% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 46% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated and just over 54% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Brookgreen Gardens offers free admission — if you get vaccinated

One of the Myrtle Beach area’s most popular attractions is offering free admission to guests who get the COVID-19 shot at an upcoming vaccination clinic, The Sun News reported.

Brookgreen Gardens has teamed with Tidelands Health to get people vaccinated as the delta variant drives a surge in new coronavirus cases. Patients will receive a voucher for free admission into the botanical gardens in exchange for getting the jab during a special vaccination event scheduled for next week.

“Our team continues to offer the vaccine in clinics, at area businesses, in our family medicine offices, during special events and now at one of the most popular attractions along the Grand Strand,” Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health, said in a statement.

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Aug. 25 at the Brookgreen Gardens’ ticket and information center.

South Carolina HBCU imposes campus-wide mask mandate

South Carolina State University is the latest state college to require face masks on campus in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to The State.

The historically Black university, located in Orangeburg, announced the decision Wednesday following the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling that the University of South Carolina had the right to impose mask mandates for students and staff.

The mandate took effect Wednesday and requires all S.C. State students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear face coverings inside all campus buildings, university officials said in a news release. Exceptions include personal offices, individual dorm rooms and when eating.

“Participation is paramount in maintaining a safe and healthy campus environment,” the release states.