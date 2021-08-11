COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,100 SC residents hospitalized with COVID-19

At least 527,409 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,808 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,954 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 102 more than were reported than the day before. The state also reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Over 1,100 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 9, including 317 patients in the ICU. The state updates hospitalizations once a week.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Tuesday, 15.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 45% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and nearly 53% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

Shag dance festival in jeopardy as COVID cases rise

Attendees of the annual Fall Migration shag dancing festival in North Myrtle Beach may have to sit it out for the second year in a row as the delta variant drives an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, the Sun News reported.

Shag dancing, or the Carolina Shag, is a style of swing dance popularized in the mid-20th century. It originated in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Sun News, and remains a popular form of entertainment among older adults.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Festival organizers were forced to call off the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are considering it again as cases rise in Horry County.

“That’s a hard question,” Ronnie Chapman, who heads the Society of Stranders board, told the Sun News. “We certainly want it to happen, we want it to get better. It’s questions we’ll be forced to answer,” he said. “We’re kind of at that point now where we’re monitoring the situation closely.”

Charleston in ‘code red situation’ amid coronavirus surge

The COVID-19 delta variant is wreaking havoc across South Carolina, and the situation is worsening in Charleston, experts with the Medical University of South Carolina told The State.

An analysis by MUSC found that new daily cases in the tri-cities area — Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties — neared 3,000 for the week ending Aug. 3. It marked a 140% increase from the previous week, when cases totaled 1,230.

“It’s worse than I thought. We’re in a code red situation,” MUSC Ph.D researcher Micheal Sweat told the newspaper in a statement. “I worry that people aren’t realizing this is happening.”

Read the full story on the analysis here.