Fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations but more deaths reported by DHEC week to week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 647 new cases of coronavirus from June 21 to 25.

That’s an average of about 129 reported cases a day.

DHEC is now reporting new COVID-19 data Monday through Friday.

Most major indicators of coronavirus spread declined week over week except deaths.

From June 21 to 25, at least 20 deaths were reported, compared to 14 last week. The percentage of positive tests reported was 2.12 this week.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a positivity rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

Almost 50,000 more people were reported to have completed vaccination as of June 23, the last day reported by DHEC. Nearly 1.77 million people are vaccinated. That’s about 41% of the state’s residents.

As of Friday, 130 people were hospitalized in the state with coronavirus. That’s down from 142 last week.

At least 596,144 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 9,819 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

DHEC has launched its “Shot and a Chaser” campaign in partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild. The campaign will reward anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot at select breweries across the state with a free beer or soda, the agency said.

To learn how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.