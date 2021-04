489 more COVID-19 vaccinations, 6 new cases reported in Beaufort County Saturday

Another 489 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Saturday.

But the county’s daily average of new first-dose vaccinations declined steadily throughout the week.

About 47.4% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, about 7 percentage points higher than the statewide number.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike, though health experts are concerned that the United States could face a fourth wave of infections.

Six new coronavirus cases and two probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Saturday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County announced three new cases and one death Saturday, a middle-aged person who died on April 16, DHEC said.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Thursday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,738 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 340 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 74,077

Total number of doses administered: 103,386

New first-dose vaccinations announced Saturday: 489

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 47.4%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Saturday: 9,915

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,664,650

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 40.5%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 28.8%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 17,329 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,650 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,572 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 9,960 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,204 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 8.3 per day

Total cases: 14,792 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 190 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Thursday: 61.4 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

