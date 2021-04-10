COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 470,000

At least 470,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,144 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 632 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 495 reported the day before.

Eight coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 506 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, with 126 of them in intensive care units.

As of Friday, 4.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina, and nearly 865,298 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Wednesday, when the latest data was reported.

Walk-in vaccination event coming to Myrtle Beach on Saturday

Tidelands Health is holding a two-hour, walk-in vaccination clinic for Myrtle Beach residents.

No appointment is needed, just go to Tidelands Health from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, the Sun News reported.

“We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for individuals to receive the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine,” Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health, said in a news release. “We understand that many people have hectic schedules, so we’ve designated this special time Saturday for them to simply drop in at their convenience to get the vaccine.”

Tidelands expects to vaccinate at least 1,000 people during the clinic, the health system said.

Greenville extends mask mandate — again

The city of Greenville has extended its mask mandate for the fifth time since last year, according to The State.

Mask rules have been in place since last June, when Greenville became the first South Carolina city to enact such a mandate.

The city-wide ordinance requires both customers and employees to wear a face covering in businesses.

The latest two-month extension is set to expire in early June.