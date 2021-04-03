Average COVID cases, hospitalizations go down over past week, DHEC reports

The average of new coronavirus cases dropped below 550 and less than 500 people are hospitalized with the virus for the first time in months, according to reports by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

From March 28 to April 3, DHEC reported 3786 new cases of COVID-19. That’s an average of about 541 a day, compared to 555 a day the previous week. At least 68 more people died of the virus.

The average percentage of positive tests reported by state health officials was 4.8. The Centers for Disease Control says that a positive rate consistently below 5% means that spread of COVID-19 is slowing in a community.

South Carolina also had 2,442 new probable cases and 31 probable deaths reported for the week.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

Nearly 180,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered last week in South Carolina, DHEC reported. Almost 2.05 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

As of Saturday, 486 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, a decline from the previous week of 531 people.

At least 467,016 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,105 have died since last March, according to DHEC.

