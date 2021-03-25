SC community health care providers slated to get $95M to expand vaccination efforts

South Carolina community health centers will receive more than $95 million in aid from the latest congressional COVID-19 aid package.

Of that aid, about $15.3 million is earmarked specifically for Columbia-area health care providers, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan were reserved for community health centers to dole out COVID-19 vaccines and give related services to vulnerable populations, according to HHS.

Starting in April, the money will go to 23 community health care centers across the state, including Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center, Genesis Healthcare and The Primary Health Care Association of South Carolina in Columbia.

Specifically, the money should be spent on expanding COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment, as well as providing preventative care to those at high risk for contracting the virus. Money could also be used to expand the health centers’ capacity and improve infrastructure.

“This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations,” a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services read.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center will receive the largest portion of the funds locally, about $12 million. Genesis Healthcare will be awarded about $1.8 million and The Primary Health Care Association will get about $1.3 million, according to HHS.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

The American Rescue Plan was the latest COVID-19 relief package, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The package totaled $1.9 trillion, and included direct checks to individuals earning less than $75,000 annually, $130 million for reopening schools, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $14 billion for vaccine distribution.