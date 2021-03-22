COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 22

More than 1 million South Carolina residents have started vaccination and more than 566,000 have completed vaccination as of Friday, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 459,000

At least 459,417 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,953 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 654 new COVID-19 cases, down from 720 reported the day before.

Thirty-five coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 542 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 4.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1 million South Carolina residents have started vaccination and more than 566,000 have completed vaccination as of Friday, the latest day for which data are available.

Pandemic fuels home sales in Hilton Head

The coronavirus pandemic had led to a surge in home sales in the Hilton Head area, the Island Packet reports.

About 59% more homes were sold on Hilton Head Island during the first two months of this year than during the same time period last year, according to SCR, the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors and the Hilton Head Island Multiple Listing Service.

The increase is at least in part due to many companies switching to remote work, which has allowed employees to leave high-cost cities and buy homes in more affordable areas.

A shortage of available homes for sale in the area is driving up prices.

“It was COVID-driven, definitely, now that [many employees] can work from home,” said Roni Kincaid, who has sold real estate on Hilton Head for 38 years. “It really started [last] March, because people who had been looking decided to bite the bullet and buy.”

Nursing homes required to offer indoor visits in most instances

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina must now allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, except in limited circumstances, DHEC says.

Indoor visitation at long-term care facilities may be restricted for unvaccinated residents when the rate of positive tests in the county is higher than 10% and fewer than 70% of facility’s residents are fully vaccinated, The State reported.

Visitation may be restricted for residents infected with COVID-19 or quarantining due to COVID-19.

An entire facility can restrict indoor visitation only immediately after a new coronavirus case has been identified and the facility is testing residents and staff to determine the extent of the outbreak.

“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for Public Health, said in a statement about the change. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow for visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”

Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently changed its guidelines to say that facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, except in certain circumstances due to decreased COVID-19 cases and high vaccination rates among residents.