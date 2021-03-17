COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 455,000

At least 455,495 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,851 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 383 new COVID-19 cases, up from 310 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 589 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday, with 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, state data shows.

As of Tuesday, 4.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Tuesday, and more than 518,000 residents have “completed vaccination,” state data shows.

Two SC cities extend mask mandates

Elected leaders in two South Carolina cities — Columbia and Hilton — voted Tuesday extend face mask rules.

The Columbia City Council agreed to extend its mandate for 60 days, through May, The State reported.

District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann proposed shortening the mask extension to 30 days; however, the amendment didn’t receive support from fellow council members.

“If we look at the data, we’ve had tremendous drop (in cases),” he said Tuesday. “We’re not out of there yet. We still need to get some vaccinations and so forth. But I would prefer that we look at it in 30-day increments rather than 60-day increments.”

Under the citywide ordinance, face masks covering the nose and mouth “shall be required in all public places within the city,” including commercial establishments and in situations where it may be difficult to remain socially distanced.

The Hilton Head Island Town Council voted to expend its face mask requirement for commercial spaces until May 16, The Island Packet reported.

The rule includes grocery stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, stores, hotel lobbies and other businesses.

More vaccination events scheduled for Beaufort County teachers

Teachers and staff in the Beaufort County School District can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at two sites on Thursday, The Island Packet reported.

Shots will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hilton Head Hospital and from 1 to 7 p.m. at Bluffton Early Childhood Center.

Last week, 600 Beaufort County school employees got their first dose of the vaccine at clinics.

Rent assistance could come too late for some tenants

Housing advocates say they are concerned that rental assistance from the federal government might not be distributed to South Carolina tenants before a nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire March 31.

When Congress approved a second round of COVID-19 stimulus money at the end of December, housing advocates applauded it as an important step in getting people back on their feet.

The $245 million in rental assistance given to South Carolina as part of the second stimulus package last fall is still in limbo, The State reported. The S.C. House passed a bill earlier this month to authorize distributing the funds, and a Senate finance committee will review it next.

South Carolina will receive millions of additional funds to help renters as part of the America Rescue Plan passed by Congress this month. It’s not clear when the money will be distributed.

Florence resident Tamika Star told The State she hopes the moratorium on evictions will be extended.

“I really need this extra time to be able to come up with this payment,” she said. “It’s just like being given a chance to work things out. I feel like the little people are not really given that chance.”