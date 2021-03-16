COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 455,000

At least 455,088 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,850 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, down from 502 reported the day before.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday, although one “probable” death was reported.

At least 590 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state on Monday.

As of Monday, 3.4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread.

More than 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Monday and more than 496,000 residents have “completed vaccination,” state data shows.

Rent assistance could come too late for some tenants

Housing advocates say they are concerned that rental assistance from the federal government might not be distributed to South Carolina tenants before a nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire March 31.

When Congress approved a second round of COVID-19 stimulus money at the end of December, housing advocates applauded it as an important step in getting people back on their feet.

The $245 million in rental assistance given to South Carolina as part of the second stimulus package last fall is still in limbo, The State reported. The S.C. House passed a bill earlier this month to authorize distributing the funds, and a Senate finance committee will review it next.

South Carolina will recieve millions of additional funds to help renters as part of the America Rescue Plan passed by Congress this month. It’s not clear when the money will be distributed.

Florence resident Tamika Star told The State she hopes the moratorium on evictions will be extended.

“I really need this extra time to be able to come up with this payment,” she said. “It’s just like being given a chance to work things out. I feel like the little people are not really given that chance.”

Push to vaccinate farm workers begins

Peach grower Titan Farms has teamed up with Carolina Health Centers to vaccinate 1,000 full-time and temporary farm workers against COVID-19, The Island Packet reported.

The push comes less than a week after eligibility was extended to farm workers under the state’s vaccination plan, which entered Phase 1b on March 8.

Growers in the region received their first dose of the vaccine on Saturday and will receive their second April 10.

“We just told [the workers], for us to return to as much a normal life as we could, we believed that the vaccine was important, and they needed to make up their own mind,” Titan Farms owner Chalmers Carr told The Island Packet.

One year in Horry County during the pandemic

Horry County has seen more than 27,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago, and at lest 422 people have died.

The Myrtle Beach Sun-News talked to Horry County residents during every phase of the pandemic, from the first lockdowns to the summer beach season to the start of the vaccine rollout plan. Here’s what they had to say.